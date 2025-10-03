New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Ambassador Celso Amorim, Special Advisor to the President of Brazil, in New Delhi.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, he wrote, "A pleasure meeting Amb. Celso Amorim, Special Advisor to President of Brazil, today in New Delhi. Had a useful exchange on the current global scenario and on opportunities for deepening our strategic cooperation."

In the backdrop of his visit, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also met Ambassador Amorim in New Delhi for the 6th India-Brazil Strategic Dialogue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement.

Ambassador Amorim was accompanied by a delegation of senior Brazilian government officials and advisors, according to the MEA.

The dialogue provided an opportunity to follow up on issues identified under the five pillars of cooperation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to Brazil in July.

NSA Doval and Ambassador Amorim reviewed ongoing progress in the Strategic Partnership across sectors such as defence and security, energy, rare earths and critical minerals, and health and pharmaceuticals.

They also discussed cooperation in multilateral fora, including BRICS, IBSA, and the forthcoming COP-30 to be hosted by Brazil in November, the MEA noted. Both sides agreed to carry forward the work to implement the vision laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the ministry added.

Linking to the forthcoming climate summit, President-designate of COP30 and former Brazilian Ambassador to India, Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, has highlighted India's crucial role in the global climate discussions, noting the country's unique position as both an industrially advanced nation and a developing economy.

Speaking on India's participation in the Conference of the Parties, Correa do Lago told ANI, "India is one of the most important actors in the Conference of the Parties, as India represents a country that is one of the most advanced, technologically and industrially."

He further pointed out that India and Brazil share common challenges: they must pursue development that meets the expectations of their populations while also being climate-conscious.

"At the same time, it is a developing country like Brazil that still has to lift many people out of poverty. So Brazil and India have a very strong thing in common. When we think of climate, we have to think of development, on the expectations of our populations and how we have to deliver development that will be climate conscious, but also create jobs and bring a better life to our people," he said.

The senior diplomat praised India's firm commitment to global climate action, especially under frameworks such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.

The 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly known as COP30, is the upcoming 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference, to be held in Belem, Brazil, from 10 to 21 November 2025. (ANI)

