Is Viral Photo of Camera-Free iPhone Real? Do Nuclear Plants Ask Workers To Use Camera-Free iPhones? Here’s a Fact Check

Mumbai, October 3: Mumbai, October 3: Photos of iPhones without cameras are making the rounds on social media, with users claiming Apple manufactures special camera-free models for nuclear plant workers and military personnel. Users are sharing images of iPhones without cameras, suggesting that Apple manufactures such “blind iPhones” specifically for employees at nuclear plants, where photography is strictly prohibited.

While the demand for these "blind" iPhones is very real, especially in high-security environments like nuclear power plants, military bases, and sensitive government facilities, a claim that Apple manufactures such phones is highly unbelievable. Has Elon Musk Launched Tesla Phone With Free Starlink? Is Tesla Pi Phone Real? Here’s the Truth Behind Fake Viral Claims.

iPhone With No Camera For Nuclear Plant Workers

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

Camera-Free iPhone

(Photo Credits: X)

Fact Check: Does Apple Make Camera-Free iPhones for Nuclear Plant Workers?

Apple does not manufacture camera-less iPhones. Instead, companies like NonCam and Mister Mobile specialise in modifying regular retail iPhones by surgically removing all camera hardware. Is Central Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Calls Viral Message Fake.

These firms disassemble the phones, extract the front and rear cameras and their supporting components, and reassemble them with custom casings that eliminate any trace of a lens. The result is a fully functioning iPhone, minus any ability to take photos or record videos.

Fact check

Claim : Apple makes camera-less iPhones for nuclear plant workers. Conclusion : Fact: Apple does not manufacture camera-free iPhones. But companies like NonCam and Mister Mobile remove cameras from iPhones following digital surgery. Nuclear plants and other companies do required workers to use blind iPhones. Full of Trash Clean

