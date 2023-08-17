United Nations, Aug 17 (PTI) India is hosting a special exhibition at the UN headquarters in New York focussed on 'Mission LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment), an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN chief Antonio Guterres that aims to encourage sustainable living.

The two-day exhibition was inaugurated on Wednesday and is being attended by diplomats, UN officials and delegates.

Addressing the gathering, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said: “We begin an inspiring journey together – the voyage of Mission LIFE!”.

She noted that Prime Minister Modi launched the initiative in partnership with UN Secretary-General Guterres in October 2022 aimed at “uniting our efforts for a greener, more sustainable future."

“Mission LIFE is not just a government programme, it is also a collective commitment that begins with every individual. It is about recognising the power of small changes in our daily lives that collectively create a monumental impact on our environment. By adopting eco-friendly practices, we are not just altering our routines, we are shaping a new destiny for our planet,” she said.

Kamboj underlined that the days of mindless consumption are over and the 'Mission LIFE' champions the principle of mindful utilisation, where every resource counts, and every action is a conscious step towards sustainability.

It is a call to action to replace wasteful habits with prudent choices, that ensure the vitality of our ecosystem for generations to come, she said.

Through the exhibition, the various themes of Mission LiFE - save energy, save water, say no to single-use plastic, adopt sustainable food systems, reduce waste, adopt healthy lifestyles and reduce e-waste are prominently displayed.

A prominent cut-out of ‘Prakriti', the Mission LiFE girl mascot is also on display with her messages of sustainable living.

Screens showcase messages of Modi when he had launched the global plan of action aimed at encouraging people towards sustainable living.

The Mission LiFE action plan - a list of ideas on lifestyle changes that can be taken up as climate-friendly behaviour - along with the logo and tagline for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were jointly launched by Modi and Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat in October last year, during the Secretary General's visit to the country.

Modi had asked people to adopt the concept of 'reduce, reuse and recycle' and circular economy and said India is committed to tackling the menace of climate change. Kamboj said the mission is a testament to India's unwavering commitment to Mother Earth and the well-being of the citizens.

She urged UN envoys as well as the international community to join the movement and be the change-makers who rewrite the narrative of the planet's future.

“Let's build a legacy of responsible stewardship that our children will be proud to inherit. Together, let's make Mission LIFE the beacon of hope for a sustainable tomorrow,” the Indian envoy said.

