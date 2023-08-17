Maui, a trendy tourist island in Hawaii, is devastated by wildfire. After almost a week-long of wildfires in the region, the search for its death victims is still on. With the death toll surpassing 100, it is said to be one of the deadliest wildfires in the U.S. in a century! It is still unclear how many people are missing, and deaths are unaccounted for, but the number could rise. In this article, we address the common questions around Maui wildfires. Hawaii Wildfires Photos and Videos: Netizens Share Horrific Visuals of the Deadliest U.S. Wildfire in 105 Years Ravaging Maui.

When Will Maui Be Ready for Tourists Again?

Maui is not entirely closed to tourists. The region heavily relies on tourism for its income and economy. The fires affect Parts of the island, especially the West Area. As per the Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, South Maui, Kihei, Wailea is open.

Where Is Maui on the Map?

Maui is the second-largest Hawaiian Island in the United States. Hawaii is an island state in the Western United States, 3200 km from the U.S. mainland in the Pacific Ocean. The County of Maui consists of the inhabited islands of Maui, Molokai, and Lanai and the uninhabited island of Kaho'olawe.

What Happened in Maui?

On August 8, severe winds and wildfires were reported on the Hawaiian island of Maui. The passing of Hurricane Dora created fierce winds, which only aggravated the fires and spread them across the region of Lahaina. The historic town is covered in ash, and over 2700 structures were reported damaged and destroyed. Hawaii Wildfire Video: People Jump in Ocean to After Forest Fires in Maui, Viral Clip Surfaces.

The exact cause of these fires is still to be asserted, but there was a warning for dry weather and extreme winds, perfect for sparking wildfires. The reasons are said to be a mix of land and atmospheric conditions.

How Many Are Still Missing in Maui?

As per the latest figures given by Gov. Green, over 1300 people are still missing, and the search for them continues. About 106 bodies have been recovered till now.

How To Volunteer in Maui?

Several volunteering and help operations for fire victims have been launched to extend support to the ongoing rescue operations in the region. Aloha United Way has created a Maui Relief Fund. A Maui Strong Fund has been designed to support the communities affected by the wildfires. For all such initiatives, visit the https://www.mauinuistrong.info/support

