New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): India and France have adopted a Roadmap for Defence Industrial Partnership during French President Emmanuel Macron's State visit for the Republic Day celebrations.

A letter of intent was also signed between India's Defence Ministry and France's Ministry for Armed Forces on the Defence Space Partnership.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in civil aviation between TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus to set up an assembly line for H125 helicopters in India.

Another MoU was signed in the space sector between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and France's Arianespace S.A.S.

A framework cooperation agreement was signed between Indian government's Department of Science and Technology (DST) and France's Institut national de recherche pour L'Agriculture, L'Alimentation Et L'Environnement (INRAE).

A declaration of intent was issued between India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and France's Ministry of Labour, Health and Solidarity on Cooperation in the Field of Health and Medicine.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron have reaffirmed their vision that the India-France Strategic Partnership can help build prosperity and resilience in their economies, advance their countries' security, and create a more sustainable and healthier future for the planet.

The partnership can help seek solutions for global challenges, reinvigorate multilateralism and help build a stable international order and a more cohesive and united world, as per the India-France Joint Statement following French President Emmanuel Macron's State visit to the country for the Republic Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron reaffirmed their shared vision for bilateral cooperation and international partnership, outlined in Horizon 2047 and other documents from the July 2023 Summit.

They commended the progress in bilateral cooperation and committed to accelerating it further across the three broad pillars of bilateral cooperation - Partnership for Peace and Prosperity, Partnership for Planet and Partnership for People - to further reinforce their shared commitment to sovereignty and strategic autonomy, as per the joint statement.

They held extensive discussions on the long-term global challenges and current international developments, and drawing from their converging interests and approaches, agreed to intensify their global and regional engagement, including through multilateral initiatives and institutions. (ANI)

