New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): India and France have agreed to further deepen the integration between the two countries' defence industrial sectors and to work together to identify opportunities for co-design, co-development and co-production.

"In a reflection of the deep mutual trust and confidence between the two countries, and drawing strength from their decades-old cooperation in advanced technologies, President Macron and Prime Minister Modi reiterated their commitment to further deepening the integration between the two countries' respective defence industrial sectors and to work together to identify opportunities for co-design, co-development, co-production with the objective of not only fulfilling the defence needs of the Indian armed forces, but also of providing a viable and reliable source of defence supplies to other friendly countries," as per India-France joint statement following French President Emmanuel Macron's State visit to India for the Republic Day celebrations.

During the visit, PM Modi, French President Macron noted that defence industrial collaboration, especially from the design stage, not only creates quality jobs for the youth and advances the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, but also supports a broader progress in scientific, technological, digital and material sciences fields to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat for 2047. Towards this end, the two leaders welcomed the adoption of an ambitious Defence Industrial Roadmap.

In the broader context of the ambitious collaboration, and as more detailed in the industrial roadmap, they welcomed the progress in the establishment of the MRO for LEAP engines in India by Safran and the plans to add MRO for Rafale engines, a comprehensive helicopter partnership with a Joint Venture for IMRH engine between HAL and Safran, and the Scorpene submarines constructed in India, including indigenisation, as per the India-France joint statement.

They also welcomed the discussions between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the French Directorate General of Armament (DGA), and intend to conclude an Arrangement MoU in an early timeframe.

PM Modi, French President Macron lauded the all-round progress in the defence and security partnership, which is a principal pillar of the partnership and a source of strengthening their countries' sovereignty and strategic autonomy, and for advancing peace in the region.

It extends from intelligence and information exchange to exercises and equipment and across all domains from the seabed to space. They welcomed the outcomes and the directions set by the 5th Annual Defence Dialogue chaired by the two Defence Ministers, and the Maritime Cooperation Dialogue held in October 2023, as per the joint statement.

They expressed satisfaction with the increasing complexity and interoperability of India-France joint defence exercises across air, sea and land and agreed to consider a distinct joint tri-services exercise. They also discussed actively increasing capacities, particularly in the maritime domain, by joining hands with other like-minded countries. (ANI)

