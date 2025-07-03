Paris [France], July 3 (ANI): The eighth edition of India-France Joint Military Exercise Shakti-VIII concluded on Thursday at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie in France, with a formal closing ceremony. The exercise marked the successful completion of an intensive training engagement aimed at enhancing interoperability, mutual trust, and tactical coordination between the armies of India and France, according to a statement by the Indian Army.

During the exercise, the Indian contingent, comprising 90 personnel, especially from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles battalion, and troops from the French Army's 13e Demi-Brigade de Legion Etrangere, participated in a series of mission-oriented drills tailored to sub-conventional operations.

The engagement included combat shooting, urban warfare training, obstacle crossings, Electronic Warfare (EW) integration, and Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) operations.

In a statement, the Indian Army stated, "A major highlight was the successful execution of a 96-hour continuous field exercise, simulating multi-domain scenarios in complex operational environments. The phase tested the endurance, planning proficiency, and joint decision-making capabilities of both contingents under realistic and high-pressure conditions."

India's Ambassador to France, Sanjeev Singla, visited the troops during the exercise and commended their professionalism and contribution to strengthening defence ties between the two nations. According to Indian Embassy in France, Singla's visit boosted the morale of troops and underscored the strong diplomatic and military partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in France stated, "Mr. Sanjeev Singla, Ambassador of India to France & Monaco, visited the Indian contingent at Lodev during # SHAKTI 2025. He interacted with the soldiers, commended their professionalism and dedication, and lauded their role in strengthening Indo-French defence ties. His visit significantly boosted troop morale and underscored the strong diplomatic and military partnership between the two nations."

The Indian Army stated, "Exercise Shakti-VIII stands as a testament to the growing strategic convergence between India and France. It has not only facilitated the exchange of tactical knowledge and operational best practices but has also reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries towards regional stability, collective security, and defence cooperation."

French Embassy in India called Exercise Shakti a vital opportunity for military personnel of the two nations to boost their joint operational preparedness for facing tough combat situations in a sub-conventional environment.

In a statement, French Embassy in India stated, "Exercise SHAKTI was a vital opportunity for Indian and French military personnel to boost joint operational preparedness for facing the toughest combat situations in a sub-conventional environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, with training being conducted in a realistic semi-urban terrain, while strengthening ties with a strategic partner." (ANI)

