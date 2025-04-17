Mandalay [Myanmar], April 17 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Myanmar on Thursday said that relief aid which was dispatched from India recently has been handed over to the Mandalay Chief Minister, Myo Aung, under the Operation Brahma.

The newly dispatched aid sent from India, was handed over by the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, which contained a RO water plant, a Genset, rice, noodles, cooking oil, atta, sugar, dal, salt, MRES, blankets and medicines.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy said, "Operation Brahma- Further relief aid (RO water plant, Genset, rice, noodles, cooking oil, atta, sugar, dal, salt, MREs, blankets & medicines) for the needy was handed over by Ambassador Abhay Thakur in presence of CM Mandalay Myo Aung and Mandalay/Sagaing diaspora leaders y'day."

India continues its humanitarian outreach to Myanmar under Operation Brahma after last month's quake, dispatching 20 pre-fabricated office structures weighing around 50 tonnes to Naypyidaw via Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft on Tuesday.

As the first responder to the devastating quake on March 28, India has provided over 750 MT of relief material, including medical aid, food, shelters, and essential supplies.

"As part of the ongoing supply of relief material and humanitarian aid to Myanmar under 'Op. Brahma' components of 20 pre-fabricated offices, weighing approx 50 tonnes, were dispatched by IAF C-17 on 15 April 2025 to Myanmar. The structures will be used as temporary offices for various Ministries in Naypyidaw. Two IAF C-17 were deployed to bring back doctors and personnel of the 60-para field hospital post de-induction. The 200-bedded field hospital has successfully provided treatment to 2519 patients over the past two weeks," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand on March 28, the Government of India launched Operation Brahma for rendering assistance to Myanmar. (ANI)

