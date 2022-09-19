New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The sixth edition of the Japan India Maritime Exercise 2022, JIMEX 22 hosted by the Indian Navy concluded in the Bay of Bengal with the two sides bidding farewell to each other with a customary steam past on September 17, 2022.

Indian Naval ships led by Rear Adm Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) Ships Izumo and Takanami led by Rear Adm Hirata Toshiyuki, Commander Escort Flotilla Four, participated in the week-long exercise.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan Post-Match Crisis: UK Police Appeal for Calm After Clashes Between Fans in Leicester.

JIMEX 22 witnessed some of the most complex exercises undertaken jointly by the two navies. Both sides engaged in advanced level anti-submarine warfare, weapon firings and Air Defence exercises. Shipborne helicopters, fighter aircraft and submarines also participated in the exercise. Indian Navy and JMSDF ships replenished each other at sea under the agreement on Reciprocal Provision for Supply and Services (RPSS).

The exercise, which marked the tenth anniversary of JIMEX since its inception in 2012, consolidated the mutual understanding and interoperability between the two navies.

Also Read | Russia Likely To Step Up Ukraine Civilian Target Attacks, Says UK.

The sixth edition of JIMEX 2022 hosted by the Indian Navy began in the Bay of Bengal on September 11. The Indian Navy was represented by three indigenously designed and built warships, Sahyadri, a multi-purpose stealth frigate and Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes Kadmatt and Kavaratti.

Additionally, Guided Missile Destroyer Ranvijay, Fleet Tanker Jyoti, Offshore Patrol Vessel Sukanya, submarines, MIG 29K fighter aircraft, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and ship-borne helicopters also participated in the exercise, read the Indian Navy press release.

The Indian Naval ships welcomed JMSDF ships Izumo, a Helicopter Carrier, and Takanami, a Guided Missile Destroyer, on their arrival in the Bay of Bengal, added the release.

JIMEX 22 involved two Phases; exercises at sea and a harbour phase at Visakhapatnam.

This edition also coincided with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. JIMEX 22 seeks to consolidate the high degree of interoperability between the two countries' maritime forces through complex exercises in the surface, sub-surface and air domains.

The exercises were aimed at enhancing interoperability and streamlining seamanship and communication procedures. This exercise was part of the ongoing efforts between the two navies toward ensuring safe and secure international shipping and trade in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The two countries have been carrying out regular exercises in IOR towards reinforcing maritime association. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)