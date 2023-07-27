New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The third India-Laos Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held in the capital Vientiane on Thursday.

The FOC was co-chaired by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs and Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "3rd India-Laos FOC held today in Vientiane, co-chaired by Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar and Dy FM Mr Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune, Laos."

The two discussed the review of comprehensive partnerships in different sectors.

"Discussions encompassed comprehensive review of partnership across sectors, including development cooperation, trade, defence, agriculture, health, heritage conservation, capacity building and current regional and global issues of interest," Bagchi added in his tweet.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the 2nd Foreign Office Consultation was held in New Delhi on 10 August 2015.

India and Lao share "longstanding, friendly and mutually supportive relations", according to the MEA. The two sides' views converge on many issues of mutual interest in international forums. Moreover, Laos support India’s claim for permanent membership in the UN SecurityCouncil.

Laos is a part of India’s extended neighbourhood as only Myanmar separates Laos from India’s North East. According to the MEA, "As the Indian presence grows and the success stories become more, India-Lao relations in different spheres are likely to grow." (ANI)

