Kathmandu, Apr 9 (PTI) India and Nepal on Wednesday signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in the field of agriculture, officials said.

A statement by the Indian Embassy said the agreement signed by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development of Nepal, Ram Nath Adhikari, aimed at strengthening collaboration in areas such as crop productivity, post-harvest management, agri-marketing systems, and the promotion of climate-resilient and sustainable agricultural practices.

Also Read | US-China Tariff War: Beijing Raises Its Retaliatory Tariff on American Goods to 84% As It Vows To 'Fight to the End'.

"The MoU reflects the shared commitment of both countries to ensure food security, uplift farmers' livelihoods and work towards environmentally sustainable agriculture," India's Agriculture Ministry said on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)