New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Indonesia was held virtually and reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship, under the framework of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"6th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Indonesia held virtually today. Both sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional, international and other issues of mutual interest under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East) led the Indian delegation while the Indonesian side was led by Abdul Kadir Jailani, Director General for the Asia Pacific and Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, read MEA press release.

The previous round of consultations took place on January 22, 2019, at Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

During the consultations, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship, under the framework of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Cooperation in diverse areas - including political, defence, security and strategic, economic and cultural, were discussed. They also exchanged views on ways to further promote people-to-people contact, and strengthen their Shared Vision of Maritime Co-operation in the Indo-Pacific, read the release.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. This included strengthening cooperation between ASEAN and India, the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), multilateral cooperation, International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next consultations at a mutually convenient date, informed the release. (ANI)

