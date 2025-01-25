New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): India has sent a medical consignment to Equatorial Guinea, comprising 10 tonnes of anti-retroviral drugs, diagnostic kits for HIV/AIDS management, and medicines for symptomatic treatment. The aid, aimed at strengthening the healthcare capacity of the African nation, departed from New Delhi on Saturday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The details were shared by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X, which read: "Extending a helping hand to a Global South partner. A medical consignment carrying 10 tonnes of Anti-Retro Viral drugs, diagnostic kits for management of HIV/AIDS along with medicines for symptomatic treatment & supplements departed today from New Delhi airport for Equatorial Guinea. The humanitarian aid will support the healthcare capacity of Equatorial Guinea."

UNICEF noted that the Government of Equatorial Guinea has undertaken enormous efforts to advance the 2030 Agenda. However, despite its relative prosperity, the country continues to face significant structural challenges that have impeded the desired implementation of the agenda.

India and Equatorial Guinea (EG) have enjoyed warm and friendly relations prior to the latter's independence in 1968. In October 2015, India welcomed Equatorial Guinea to open its resident embassy in New Delhi, and reciprocated by opening its embassy in Malabo in March 2019, the Embassy of India in Malabo noted.

The first resident Ambassador of India to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Man Mohan Bhanot, presented his credentials to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasago in September 2019. On June 8, 2020, the Government of India had gifted medicines and medical equipment to Equatorial Guinea to show solidarity with the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

India has consistently extended help to its global partners during times of need through consignments meeting their requirements. Earlier in January, India sent a humanitarian assistance consignment to the southern African nation of Lesotho, comprising 1,000 metric tonnes of sorghum (jowar) to help address food security issues in the country. (ANI)

