New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): India and South Korea will have trade talks on Tuesday to address the large trade deficit, market access issues and non-tariff barriers faced by Indian exporters and boost trade relations between the two countries in an equitable and balanced manner, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

"Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal and Minister for Trade, Republic of Korea, Han-koo Yeo, will hold a bilateral meeting on January 11 to discuss bilateral trade-related issues," said the ministry in a press release on Monday.

"The talks will focus on addressing the large trade deficit, market access issues and non-tariff barriers faced by Indian exporters," the release added.

"The meeting is expected to further boost India-Korea trade relations in an equitable and balanced manner," the ministry said.

The discussion will also feature investment-related issues. The meeting is expected to further boost India-Korea trade relations in an equitable and balanced manner to the mutual advantage of both countries, the release read. (ANI)

