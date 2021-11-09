Goa [India], November 9 (ANI): Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh held bilateral discussions with Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne on Tuesday.

They discussed modalities for further enhancing mutual support and interoperability and maritime cooperation on information sharing.

Admiral Karambir Singh met Vice-Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC)-2021 which concluded on Tuesday.

At the conclave, Admiral Karambir Singh hosted chiefs of navies/ heads of maritime forces from 12 Indian Ocean littorals, including Bangladesh, Comoros, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. (ANI)

