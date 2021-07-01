United Nations, Jul 1 (PTI) India has asked Iran to continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the performance of verification activities related to its nuclear programme and addressing all outstanding issues.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador T S Tirumurti said at a UN Security Council meeting on the Implementation of the Resolution 2231 (2015) on the Iran Nuclear Issue said that India supports the full and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and resolution 2231.

The JCPOA, known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal, is an agreement on the Iranian nuclear programme reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States; plus Germany) together with the European Union. The future of the deal was called in question after the United States' unilateral pull out in May 2018.

“We have always maintained that all JCPOA related issues should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy and have extended our support to all such efforts which help in constructively addressing and resolving outstanding issues,” Tirumurti said. He added that all participants should adhere to their respective obligations under the resolution.

Expressing hope that the ongoing engagement will result in a positive outcome, Tirumurti added that India urges Iran to "continue to cooperate with the IAEA in the performance of its verification activities and addressing all outstanding issues.”

“We count on the full implementation of the JCPOA by all parties, which will serve the shared and long-term interests of all countries,” he said.

Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, briefing the Security Council on the Iranian nuclear issue, said that the context for the implementation of the JCPOA and resolution 2231 (2015) has improved considerably since last year.

The continued diplomatic efforts in Vienna offer a critical opportunity for both the United States and Iran to return to the full and effective implementation of the plan and the resolution, she said, adding that this would be a welcome and crucial development.

DiCarlo said it is essential that all member states promote a conducive environment and avoid any action that may have a negative impact on these ongoing diplomatic efforts, as well as on regional stability.

She echoed the Secretary-General's appeal to the United States to lift or waive its sanctions outlined in the plan, extend the waivers concerning the trade in oil with Iran, and once again facilitate nuclear-related activities consistent with the plan and the resolution.

She called on Iran to resume the temporary technical understanding with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) without delay, to refrain from taking further steps to reduce its commitments and to return to full implementation of the plan.

US Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis, Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs said Iran continues to disregard the provision of 2231 that calls upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology.

“We share the concerns stated by the E3 and Israel in their letters regarding Iran's ballistic missile activities, and we reject Russia's and Iran's assertions that these activities are not covered by 2231. These activities are clearly in defiance of the resolution,” he said, a reference to the E3 nations of France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

“The United States is committed to ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, and we believe diplomacy, in coordination with our allies and regional partners, is the best path to achieve that goal," DeLaurentis said.

The last few rounds of discussions in Vienna have helped to crystallise the choices that need to be made by Iran and by the United States in order achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA,” DeLaurentis added.

US President Joe Biden is seeking to rejoin Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China in the agreement to block Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. Iran maintains its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said “the Council's message is loud and clear: the JCPOA must be implemented and there is no better alternative.

“Despite such encouraging statements, we have recently heard (including in this meeting) discouraging statements from a few Council members pointing their fingers at the victim instead of demanding the culprit to act responsibly.”

Ravanchi added that Iran's decision to negotiate and conclude the JCPOA was based on its principled policy to make the best use of dialogue and diplomacy in advancing its foreign policy objectives.

“We have always been steadfast in applying this policy. Iran will remain consistent and resolute in pursuing this approach regarding the JCPOA as long as other parties put an end, completely and without any precondition or further delay, to their bullying policies, violating their obligations and dishonouring their promises,” Ravanchi said.

He added that the JCPOA is a deal made to secure the interests of all sides.

“While we are sincere and serious in current negotiations, our ultimate goal is only to ensure implementation of the deal as is by all, no more, no less.

"Given years of serious violations of the JCPOA by other sides, it is essential to secure enough assurances that all sanctions are removed verifiably; and the U.S. will not, once again, withdraw from the JCPOA or abuse its mechanism to create another implementation crisis to deprive Iran of its benefits from the deal.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)