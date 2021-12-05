New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Four nations, India, Israel, UAE and the US are expected to hold a meeting on infrastructure cooperation in Dubai, stated Israel Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Gilon said, "I think that soon there will be a meeting at least of the 4 parties- UAE, India, Israel & US. As the foreign ministers agreed, so it's supposed to be in Dubai. The idea is to create cooperation on infrastructure with private companies of the four countries."

In view of the newly discovered COVID-19 variant Omicron, the ambassador said, "In Israel, the situation seems to be under control. There was a little bit of frightening at the beginning. The numbers are not rising...So I hope that a relief of the measures that we took including the closure of Israel border for tourism will soon open."

Israel has decided to shut international borders for foreign tourists from Sunday. The idea is to stem the spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

"The entry of foreign nationals into Israel is banned except for cases approved by a special committee," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said in a statement. (ANI)

