Hanoi [Vietnam], June 8 (ANI): India and Vietnam on Wednesday signed a "Joint Vision Statement" for Defence Partnership towards the year 2030 to enhance the scope and scale of defence cooperation between the countries.

This key vision statement was signed during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's official visit to Vietnam. It was signed after the Defence Minister's meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang.

"Had an excellent meeting with General Phan Van Giang, the Defence Minister of Vietnam. We renewed interactions on expanding bilateral cooperation. Our close Defence and Security cooperation is an important factor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region," the minister said in a tweet.

He said that both sides had a wide-ranging discussion on effective and practical initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements and other issues.

"After our fruitful deliberations, we signed the 'Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030', which will significantly enhance the scope and scale of our defence cooperation," the Defence Minister said.

Earlier today, Rajnath Singh visited the Mausoleum of the Founding Father of Vietnam, President Ho Chi Minh and paid homage to the leader.

The Defence Minister is also scheduled to call on the President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

At the Hong Ha Shipyard in Hai Phong, Singh will preside over the handing over ceremony of 12 high-speed Guard Boats constructed under the Government of India's USD 100 million Defence Line of Credit to Vietnam.

This project is significant in the context of the growing defence industry cooperation with Vietnam.

During the visit, the Defence Minister will also visit the training institutions of Vietnam at Nha Trang, including the Telecommunication University where an Army Software Park is being established with USD 5 million grant from the Indian government.

He will also attend a community event organized by the Embassy of India, Hanoi and interact with the Indian diaspora in Vietnam.

India and Vietnam share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since 2016 and defence cooperation is a key pillar of this partnership. Vietnam is an important partner in India's Act East policy and the Indo-Pacific vision.

Bilateral defence engagements have expanded over a period of time to include wide-ranging contacts between the two countries, including defence policy dialogues, military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, capacity building and training programmes, cooperation in UN Peace Keeping, ship visits and bilateral exercises.

The Defence Minister's visit on the historic occasion of 50 years of establishment of India-Vietnam Diplomatic relations and 75 years of India's Independence will further consolidate the bilateral defence cooperation and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

