New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan on Monday said India's vision for a strong, unified and properous member of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) playing key role in Indo-Pacific region was discussed during a webinar organised by North Eastern Hill University.

Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan said, "Discussed India's vision for a strong, unified & prosperous ASEAN playing central role in Indo-Pacific. As envisioned by PM @narendramodi ji, ASEAN centrality & unity will be an important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific vision."

Also Read | COVID-19 Disrupted Mental Health Services in Most Countries Despite High Demand: WHO.

In another tweet he said, "Glad to speak on ASEAN-India Relations & the Indo-Pacific today @nehu_shg. Spoke about promoting seamless India-ASEAN connectivity, increasing bilateral trade to USD 200 bn by 2022, and enhancing people to people connect."

The webinar was titled 'India-ASEAN Relations and the Rise of Multilateralism in Indo Pacific and Beyond'. (ANI)

Also Read | Herd Immunity Against Coronavirus Can Be Obtained If Only 3-10% of Population Gets Infected, Say Russian Scientists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)