Washington, Dec 27 (PTI) The Indian American community here has observed the maiden 'Veer Bal Diwas' during which they paid tributes to the unparalleled sacrifices made by 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh's four sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

The martyrdom day of Guru Gobind Singh's sons -- Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh -- is observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

Organised by the Indian Embassy at its premises here on Monday, a digital exhibition on the lives of the four Sahibzades was also mounted on the occasion.

In her remarks, Charge d'Affaires Sripriya Ranganathan highlighted the various initiatives taken by the Indian government to commemorate Sikh festivals.

She highlighted the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor -- connecting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib near Lahore in Pakistan to Gurudwara Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Ranganathan also highlighted the initiatives taken by the Indian government to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev across the world; celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur with a special commemorative coin and a postage stamp being released by Prime Minister Modi to mark the occasion; and bringing back three ‘Holy Swarups' of the Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan with full honour in August last year.

Guru Gobind Singh's two sons -- Baba Ajit Singh and Jujhar Singh -- were killed on the battlefield, while Baba Zorawar and Fateh Singh were bricked up alive.

