Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Toronto [Canada], April 13 (ANI): The Indian Consulate in Toronto in association with Virasat-e-Khalsa, celebrated Vaisakhi festival alongside Sikh Heritage Month.

The event brought together an esteemed gathering of leaders and the Indian diaspora in a moment that spoke to the enduring bonds between India and Canada, and to the remarkable contribution of the Sikh community.

Also Read | BIGBANG at Coachella 2026: 'Kings of K-Pop' Make Explosive 20th Anniversary Comeback With Iconic Hits 'Bang Bang Bang', 'Fantastic Baby' and More (Watch Videos).

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "High Commissioner Dinesh K. Patnaik, addressing the gathering, reflected on the diaspora as the living thread that weaves the two nations together. Consul General Mahaveer Singhvi underscored Vaisakhi's resonance across the world -- and of Sikh heritage whose legacy only grows with time."

https://x.com/IndiainToronto/status/2043505354479218859?s=20

Also Read | US-Iran Tensions: Conflict Impacts Trump's AI Export Push as Regulatory Approvals for Chipmakers Face Growing Delays.

"The evening featured Bhangra and Gidda performances, soulful live music, and deeply moving renditions of Dhadhi Vaaran -- honouring the timeless Sikh values of courage, faith, and community," the Consulate added.

Sikh Heritage Month 2026 is being celebrated in Canada with the launch of exhibition Baaghi ja Badshah, the official website of Sikh Heritage Month said. The exhibition discovers the historical phases in Sikh life in which the community has stood as both baaghi (rebels) and badshah (leaders), as they worked towards Halemi Raj, a vision of fair and ethical rule.

In a similar vein, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri recounted how he had refused to remove his turban in the US during his time as Indian Ambassador.

Puri reflected on Sikh culture and said that Dastar or turban is an article of faith and a symbol of pride and identity for Sikhs.

https://x.com/HardeepSPuri/status/2043531845707698654?s=20

In a post on X, he said, "Dastar or turban is an article of faith & a symbol of pride & identity for us Sikhs. Greetings to the members of the Sangat on occasion of Sikh Dastar Diwas. I still remember how I had refused to remove my Dastar or let anyone touch it at an airport in the US in 2010. This eventually led to the current practice of self-pat check by Sikhs at international airports.

Years later in 2021, I was deeply blessed to receive the three Holy Swaroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and perform Seva when they arrived in Delhi from Kabul." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)