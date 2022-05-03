Copenhagen [Denmark], May 3 (ANI): Business leaders of India and Denmark discussed several issues including wind energy, solar energy and other green technologies during the Business Forum event between the two countries on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly participated with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, in the India-Denmark Business Forum at the Confederation of Danish Industry.

Also Read | Pentagon, US Companies Involved in Ukraine Military Biolabs, Says Russia.

Addressing a press briefing here after several high-level meetings between the two countries, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "At comprehensive CEOs' business roundtable meet. All issues-wind energy, manufacturing of green technologies in India with India-Denmark support, bringing together capabilities of both in solar energy, making conventional manufacturing processes more green, were discussed."

"I have no hesitation in saying that in the years to come, you will see good tendencies not only in trade but also progress in the Danish investment in India and extensive support in the field of technology," he said.

Also Read | Inclusiveness, Cultural Diversity Power of Indian Community, Says PM Narendra Modi in Denmark.

Kwatra said PM Modi's visit starts a new chapter in India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and sets an ambitious agenda of cooperation that is mutually beneficial for both countries.

During the India-Denmark Business Forum, the Prime Minister emphasized the complementary skillsets of the two economies and invited Danish companies to take advantage of India's enormous opportunities in areas like green technologies, cold chains, waste to wealth, shipping and ports, among others.

He highlighted the business-friendly approach of India and exhorted business communities of both sides to explore collaboration opportunities.

Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted the role of the business communities in forming a bridge between the two countries.

The event saw the participation of businesses from both countries in areas like Green Technology, Innovation and Digitization, Energy Independence and Renewable Energy, Water, Environment and Agriculture and Infrastructure, Transportation & Services. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)