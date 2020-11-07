By Reena Bhardwaj

New York [US], November 7 (ANI): India's candidate Vidisha Maitra has been elected to the UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), with the strong support of UN member states, informed TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to UN on Friday.

Also Read | US Presidential Election Results 2020: Georgia Votes to be ‘Recounted’, Confirms Official as Slim Margin Separates Joe Biden, Donald Trump.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirumurti said: "I am pleased to announce that India's candidate, Vidisha Maitra has been elected today to UN committee of ACABQ, in a strong display of support by the UN member states. I want to extend my gratitude to all member states who have supported us in this crucial election and reposed faith in our candidate."

"India's candidate Ms Vidisha Maitra elected to UN body - ACABQ, with strong support of @UN Member States," tweeted India in UN, NY.

Also Read | US Election Results 2020: Philadelphia Police Probe ‘Plot’ to Attack Pennsylvania Convention Center Where Votes Are Being Counted.

Tirumurti asserted that India's membership of ACABQ was particularly relevant now as the UN budget has come under increasing pressure.

"India has a stellar record of bringing professional auditing experience to the UN and contributing outstanding professionals to UN bodies. Moreover, with India's rising obligations in both assist as well as voluntary contributions to the UN, we take the responsibility of administrative and budgetary management of UN's functioning very seriously," he added.

He also said that this will assume a greater significance against the backdrop of India's term in the Security Council in 2021-22.

"I am confident that Vidhisha Maitra will bring an independent, objective and much needed gender-balanced perspective to the functioning of ACABQ," added Tirumurti. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)