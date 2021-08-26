Kathmandu [Nepal], August 26 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Thursday organised a virtual interaction between Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Namgya Khampa with the 20 finalists of Glocal Teen Hero programme, an initiative supported by the Embassy.

According to an official release, the 20 finalists, belonging to the age-group of 14-20 years and hailing from different parts of Nepal, had a lively and engaging exchange with Deputy Chief of Mission. The 20 participants included innovators, social entrepreneurs, activists, educators, social media influencers and 'techopreneurs', among others.

Also Read | Kabul Blasts: 2 Explosions Near Airport Rock Afghanistan Capital as Thousands Try to Flee Country After Taliban Takeover, At least 40 Dead; What We Know So Far.

"The finalists shared their personal stories and work profiles and also presented their future aspirations for themselves, their families and their communities. Each of them has contributed in their way to the betterment of their respective communities and their selection as finalists (termed as Glocal 20under20) was to recognise their initiative, contributions and achievements at such an early stage of their lives," the release said.

In her remarks, Khampa underlined the importance of taking initiative and appreciated each of the finalists for their zeal to become agents of change.

Also Read | US Capitol Police Officers Sue Donald Trump, Allies and Members Over Insurrection.

She also called the participants the future of Nepal and of India-Nepal relationship and encouraged them to work towards transforming their communities, societies and country. The participants were also encouraged to build linkages across the region and be the leaders of tomorrow who can shape the future of not just Nepal but of entire South Asia.

Glocal Teen Hero is a platform that is exclusively for teenagers. It is a fully-funded program exclusively for Nepali Teenagers. The overall purpose of this program is to motivate and encourage teenagers to step out of their comfort zone, be creative and nurture entrepreneurial thinking.

The session was organised by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu along with M/S Glocal Pvt. Ltd.

"The session ended with a lively Q&A segment where the participants asked and were answered on questions related to diplomacy, India's approach to the challenges in our neighborhood, making career choices and the importance of acquiring skills," the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)