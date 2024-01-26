Moscow [Russia], January 26 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Russia on Friday celebrated India's Republic Day in Moscow. India's Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor unfurled the National Flag and read President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation.

Pavan Kapoor also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, including students. The Indian Embassy in Russia shared glimpses of the Republic Day celebrations on social media platform X.

In a post shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Russia stated, "Flag unfurling ceremony on India's 75th #RepublicDay in Moscow and a vibrant cultural performance by @iccr_moscow and the Indian community. @AmbKapoor read the speech of the Hon'ble President and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, including students."

This year, India is commemorating its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov congratulated India wishing for a bright 'Amrit Kaal' and a strong 'Russia-Bharatiya Dosti.'

"Warmest congratulations on the #RepublicDay, India! Wishing our Indian friends prosperity, well-being and very bright #AmritKaal! Long live #Bharat! Long live Rusi-Bharatiya Dosti!" he posted on X.

Russian Embassy in India danced to the song of a Bollywood movie, Gadar, 'Mae Nikla Gaddi Leke'. In the video shared by the Russian Embassy in India, people were seen waving Indian flags and dancing on the hookstep of a Bollywood song.

A Russian dance crew also joined them and performed dance steps with them. The celebrations were joined by children and young people.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. President Murmu, on her arrival at Kartavya Path, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21-gun salute was presented to the President. As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun systems and 105-mm Indian field guns.

President Murmu and her French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations, were escorted by the president's bodyguard, 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The two leaders arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice that made a comeback after a 40-year gap. The commandant of the president's bodyguard, Colonel Amit Berwal, rode to the right of the president's buggy, leading this elite body of horsemen.

To the left of the President's Buggy is the Second-in-Command of the Regiment, Lt Col Ramakant Yadav. Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

This was followed by 'Aavaahan', a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolising Nari Shakti. The gun salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment (SHINGO) ex HQ 36 Artillery Brigade.

The Ceremonial Battery is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM. The Gun position officer is Subedar (AIG) Anoop Singh. The 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns, the indigenous gun system on the Kartavya Path. 21 Gun Salute is the highest military honour presented to the National Flag from the Kartavya Path.

The gun salute is synchronized with three simultaneous actions viz-a-viz, unfurling of the National Flag, Playing of the National Anthem by the Service bands and the national salute rendered by the President's Bodyguard. (ANI)

