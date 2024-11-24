World News | Indian Envoy to Italy Welcomes EAM Jaishankar in Rome

Agency News ANI| Nov 24, 2024 05:00 PM IST
World News | Indian Envoy to Italy Welcomes EAM Jaishankar in Rome
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao (Image: X@IndiainItaly)

Rome [Italy], November 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar was welcomed in Rome by India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and other officials from the Foreign Ministry.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Italy from November 24 to 26.

"Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar was welcomed in Rome by Ambassador Vani Rao and officials from the Foreign Ministry," the Embassy of India in Italy said in a post on X.

https://x.com/IndiainItaly/status/1860618504782725265

EAM will travel to Fiuggi, Italy to participate in the Outreach session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where India has been invited as a guest country. He is also expected to meet his counterparts from Italy and other participating nations in the G7 related engagements and hold bilateral discussions during the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

During the visit, EAM will also participate in the 10th edition of the MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome, being organised by Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) in collaboration with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy. Jaishankar will also inaugurate the new premises of the Embassy of India in Rome, the MEA said.

Jaishankar had visited Italy from November 2-3, 2023, his first bilateral visit to Italy. The EAM and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani reviewed the Strategic Partnership. Both sides signed agreements on Migration and Mobility Partnership, and Executive Programme on Cultural Cooperation for the period 2023-27.

Earlier on June 14 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Outreach Session' of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Italy.PM Modi met Pope Francis upon reaching the Summit after he was welcomed by Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni as India participated as an 'Outreach Nation' in the G7 Summit.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi met President Emmanuel Macron of France, then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

The summit took place at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi attended the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. (ANI)

