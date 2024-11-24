Sydney, November 24: Australia has reportedly dumped its plan for fines on social media platforms for spreading misinformation. The Australian government previously said it would charge 5% of its global revenues from internet platforms as it failed to prevent online misinformation. The decision was introduced by the government via a bill as a part of "wide-ranging crackdowns" by Australia, said a report.

Reuters said in its new report that Australia dropped the idea of imposing a fine on social media platforms for misinformation on the internet. Australia's Communication Minister Michelle Rowland stated that based on the public statement and engagement with Senators, there was no clear pathway to take the proposal further to legislate through the Senate. Social Media To Be Banned for Children Under 16 in Australia, PM Anthony Albanese Vows To Bring Legislation To Ban Kids From Social Media Platforms

Michelle Rowland reportedly said that if the bill had been passed, it would have ushered in unprecedented transparency. She said the bill would have held the big tech companies responsible for the harmful misinformation and disinformation online. It could have held the systems and processes of these companies accountable.

Australia has been trying to take steps against social media platforms that harm the country with misinformation and children. This month, Australian PM Anthony Albanese announced that social media platforms would be banned for children under 16 in the country. He said he was worried about the kids' safety online as the platforms harmed them. AMD To Invest USD 400 Million in India With Company’s Design Centre in Bengaluru for 5 Years To Promote R&D: CEO Lisa Su.

The legislation that was aimed to fine social media for misinformation was opposed by the Liberal-National coalition, Australian Greens and also the crossbench senators. The option was called the "half-baked option" by Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young. While Australia may want to bring down the misinformation by imposing 5% fees on global revenues of social media companies, it may need to find another way to achieve its target.

