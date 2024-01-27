Washington, DC [US], January 27 (ANI): The outgoing Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, met Binaya Pradhan, the new Consul General of India in New York on Thursday.

Sandhu met the new Consul General of New York at India House.

Conveying his best wishes to the new Consul General for his assignment, Sandhu expressed his pleasure at meeting Pradhan ahead of his new tenure.

In a post on X, Sandhu wrote, "A pleasure to meet Binaya Pradhan, the new Consul General of in New York , at India House. Best wishes for his assignment @IndiainNewYork"

Notably, Sandhu is also an outgoing envoy at present.

Sandhu assumed charge as the Indian Ambassador to the United States in February 2020. Sandhu's most immediate task after being appointed was then-President Donald Trump's India visit, followed by keeping up the momentum in bilateral ties.

He is one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on US affairs, having served in the Indian Mission in Washington DC twice earlier. He was Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington DC from July 2013 to January 2017.

Earlier, he was the First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India, Washington DC, responsible for liaison with the United States Congress from 1997 to 2000.

He has also been at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York, from July 2005 to February 2009.

He came to Washington from Sri Lanka where he had a remarkably successful tenure as the High Commissioner from January 2017 to January 2020. Sandhu was the Consul General of India in Frankfurt from September 2011 to July 2013.

Besides this, he has worked in the Ministry of External Affairs in various capacities - as Joint Secretary (United Nations) from March 2009 to August 2011; and later as Joint Secretary (Administration) heading the Human Resource Division. (ANI)

