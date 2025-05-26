Doha [Qatar], May 26 (ANI): As India steps up its global campaign against terrorism, BJP leader and former Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan underscored the importance of clarifying India's stance amid ongoing disinformation.

Responding to Indian MPs' outreach in foreign capitals, Muraleedharan said, "It has been realised that people do support India's action (against Pakistan), but at the same time, a disinformation campaign is being run by those who are conducting cross-border terrorism. This was an opportunity to clarify our stance against terrorism under the leadership of PM Modi..."

Muraleedharan highlighted the party's upcoming initiative to raise awareness about the Emergency era. "The most shameful period was Emergency when all the democratic rights were revoked and opposition leaders were sent to jail. This is important to spread awareness about it for the future generations. Henceforth, BJP will start this initiative from June 25, 26, with the aim to keep the constitutional ethics strong and to save the constitution..."

Muraleedhara is party of the multi-party Indian delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MP Supriya Sule who met with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, in Doha today.

The delegation conveyed India's perspective on the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, details of Operation Sindoor, and the country's unified policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

https://x.com/IndEmbDoha/status/1926900123621093669

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Doha wrote, "Today morning the multi-party delegation met HE Dr. Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, MoS for Foreign Affairs and conveyed India's perspectives on Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and India's national consensus for zero-tolerance against terrorism." The Embassy added that Al Khulaifi "conveyed Qatar's solidarity with India and policy of zero tolerance against terrorism for regional stability and prosperity."

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. Indian armed forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The diplomatic mission continues to stress global unity in the fight against terrorism. (ANI)

