New York [US], June 11 (ANI): The Indian Consulate in New York has confirmed that an Indian national from Haryana was detained at Newark Airport, New Jersey, for entering the United States illegally without a valid visa, according to sources.

As per a court order, the individual is being deported back to India. During transit at Newark, his behaviour was deemed not conducive for travel, leading to his restraint and admission to a medical facility.

The Consulate stated that once the individual is fit to travel, he will be deported to India, and it continues to remain engaged with US authorities on the matter.

Following the Consulate in New York's communication about being in touch with local authorities over social media posts claiming an Indian national was facing difficulties in the US, the government has now formally raised the issue with the US Embassy in New Delhi, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said India's Embassy in Washington DC has also been in contact with the US authorities to ascertain the details.

"Reference social media post claiming that an Indian national was detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey, the Ministry has formally raised the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi. Our Embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details," a source said.

A video purportedly showing a person being held on the ground by two individuals had gone viral, prompting intervention by the Indian Embassy.

The Indian Consulate General in New York said in a post on Monday that it is in touch with the local authorities.

"We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains ever committed to the welfare of Indian Nationals," the post said. (ANI)

