Singapore City [Singapore], August 9 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Sandhayak, the first indigenous Survey Vessel Large (SVL) with state-of-the-art hydrography capability, entered Singapore on the occasion of its National Day today for a three-day visit.

The visit reaffirms India's commitment to regional maritime cooperation and marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral hydrographic ties between the Indian Navy and Singapore's maritime agencies, a Defence Ministry release said.

The visit also demonstrates India's growing leadership in maritime diplomacy and regional hydrographic capacity building under the Indian Navy's Hydrographic Department framework.

INS Sandhayak was commissioned in February 2024 in the presence of the Defence Minister. The ship has full-scale coastal and deep-water surveying capacity and is capable of SAR/humanitarian operations with onboard helicopter and hospital functions.

The maiden visit of the ship to Singapore aims at facilitating technical/ professional exchanges and sustained hydrographic support engagements.

Key activities during the visit include call on Gary Chew, Assistant Chief Hydrographer, Singapore and courtesy call on Colonel Chauah Meng Soon, Commander 9th Flotilla, Royal Singapore Navy (RSN) by the Commanding Officer.

Other activities include visits from Royal Singapore Navy personnel onboard and showcasing the hydrographic capabilities of the Indian Navy. A visit for school children and families of the Office of High Commissioner of India (HCI) onboard is also scheduled as a part of the visit. (ANI)

