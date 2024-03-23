New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Indian Navy has responded to the manifestation of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the maritime domain by re-orienting and significantly enhancing the scope of its ongoing maritime security operations since mid-December 2023 under the aegis of 'Operation Sankalp'.

The Navy undertook proactive actions during the hijacking of Malta-flagged Bulk Carrier MV Ruen on December 14 last year.

"Today, 23 March 2024, marks the completion of 100 days of the ongoing maritime security operations under the aegis of 'Op Sankalp'. During this time, the Indian Navy has responded to 18 incidents and has played a pivotal role as the 'First Responder' and 'Preferred Security Partner' in the Indian Ocean Region," an official press release said.

The significance of IN's contributions has been further underscored with the culmination of actions against the hijacking of MV Ruen.

"Since the last 100 days, the naval ships, aircraft and Special Forces have demonstrated an unflinching resolve to 'secure the seas' and protect the maritime community from various non-traditional threats present in the region," the release stated.

Based on the threat assessment in the region, the Indian Navy is conducting maritime security operations in three areas: the Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas, the Arabian Sea and off the East Coast of Somalia.

According to the official release, "The arduous efforts of India since December 23 involved the deployment of over 5000 personnel at sea, over 450 ship days (with over 21 ships deployed) and 900 hours of flying by the maritime surveillance aircraft to address threats in the maritime domain."

"With the emergence of piracy in 2008, the Indian Ocean Region has witnessed a steady increase in the presence of warships from regional and extra-regional navies, operating independently or under the ambit of various multi-national constructs," it said.

In the current security scenario, the Indian Navy has taken the 'lead' in responding to security situations arising out of a myriad of threats in the region.

"With over 110 lives saved (including 45 Indian seafarers), 15 lakh tons of critical commodities escorted (such as fertilisers, crude oil, and finished products), nearly 1000 boarding operations undertaken, more than 3000 kgs of narcotics seized, and over 450 MVs assured of IN's presence, the ongoing maritime security operations have truly reflected the Indian Navy's capability in playing a vital role as a strong and a responsible Navy in the IOR," the press release read.

In the ongoing endeavour since December 2023, the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) of the Indian Navy at Gurugram, has played a transformative role as a principal hub for enabling information exchange in the Indian Ocean Region.

In addition, coordinated missions with the IAF and national agencies during this period have also highlighted the synergy and interoperability of the services.

The calibrated response, ingenuity, and unflinching resolve displayed by the Indian Navy during the progress of ongoing maritime security operations under the aegis of 'Op Sankalp' has garnered international acclaim by virtue of the effects generated in safeguarding India's maritime interests, countering maritime threats, thwarting the resurgence of piracy, and significantly denting narcotics trade in the Indian Ocean Region.

The response of the Indian Navy to various security situations has once again proved that 'Safety of Life at Sea' remains an overarching principle irrespective of the nationality of seafarers. (ANI)

