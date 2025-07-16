An Indian man in Canada who tried to pay for sex from a 15-year-old reportedly got a conditional discharge from a court because he's an immigrant and his conviction would "delay his citizenship". The judge, Justice Paul Thomas O’Marra, said that treating Akashkumar Khant (30) like a Canadian citizen would be unfair because the conviction would unfairly impact his life. "Mr. Khant is a permanent resident seeking Canadian citizenship and professional licensing. A conviction would not only delay his citizenship by four years but could also prevent him from sponsoring his wife and obtaining his engineering licence," Justice O’Marra said. The judge further said that Khant's conviction can lead to severe collateral consequences, including jeopardising his immigration status, delaying his citizenship, and preventing him from sponsoring his wife. "Courts have recognized that such consequences can justify a more lenient sentence, including a discharge," the Justice added. ‘Indian Couple’ Allegedly Dumping Trash in Canada Sparks Outrage, Some X Users Suggest ‘Feeding Wildlife’ As Video Goes Viral.

India Man Who Tried Paying for Sex from Minor Given Conditional Discharge

Indian man in Canada who tried paying for s*x from a 15-year-old gets a conditional discharge simply because he's an immigrant and a conviction would "delay his citizenship." Utter insanity. Canada is a joke. According to Justice Paul Thomas O’Marra, treating 30-year-old… pic.twitter.com/zK6LmBwBDd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 16, 2025

