Two houses in Edmonton, Canada, caught fire on Monday night after fireworks from a nearby Diwali celebration ignited the roofs, police confirmed. Edmonton Police have charged three men with arson, urging residents to “light up your home, not your neighbour’s roof.” The incident has sparked outrage and debate within the Mill Woods community. Teena Andrews, an Indian-origin resident whose home was gutted, said she and her husband are “traumatised and still in shock.” Condemning the reckless act, she wrote, “I’m Indian, but today I’m ashamed. This is not culture — it’s pure carelessness and stupidity.” Andrews added that bursting fireworks near wooden homes is dangerous and irresponsible. Police said the blaze started from fireworks launched in a nearby backyard and warned residents against using fireworks without permits. “No permit. No fireworks,” their statement read. The names of the accused have not yet been released. Indian Family’s Havan Mistaken for Fire Emergency by Texas Neighbours, Firefighters Interrupt Ritual; Video Goes Viral.

Diwali Fireworks Spark Edmonton Blaze

Scene in Millwoods, Edmonton last night as reckless Diwali fireworks sparked a fire at a neighbour’s house near 25 Avenue and 24 Street. pic.twitter.com/oDtaWkBdED — YEGWAVE (@yegwave) October 21, 2025

‘We’re Traumatised’: Indian-Origin Woman After Diwali Fire Burns Edmonton Home

‘We’re Traumatised’: Indian-Origin Woman After Diwali Fire Burns Edmonton Home

Edmonton Police Ask Residents to Celebrate Diwali Safely

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is urging the community to celebrate safely this Diwali. Setting off fireworks inside city limits without a permit is illegal — and very dangerous. Recently, EPS and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) responded to a large fire in a residential… pic.twitter.com/LslUsUWGG5 — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) October 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Edmonton Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)