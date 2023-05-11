London [UK], May 11 (ANI): The life of Navjot Sawhney is an inspiring example of zeal, creativity, and profound compassion.

Born in London to Indian parents, Sawhney pursued an engineering career and eventually was hired by Dyson, a technology company known across the world for its cutting-edge Hoover cleaners. But when he worked as a volunteer for "Engineers Without Borders" in southern India, his life changed forever, Khalsa Vox reported.

Sawhney, an Indian-origin Sikh engineer, and the recent recipient of the prestigious Points of Light Award, was shocked at the disproportionate amount of washing duties that falls on women.

In an effort to assist, Sawhney used his engineering expertise to develop a hand-cranked, off-grid washing machine that uses 50 per cent less water and takes up to 75 per cent less time than hand washing.

The washing machine, which was given the name Divya in honour of his next-door neighbour, served as the inspiration for the Washing Machine Project, a larger-scale manufacturing effort.

More than 1,000 families in undeveloped nations and refugee camps, including Ukrainian families residing in humanitarian relief centres in Poland, have benefited from the distribution of more than 300 "Divya" machines that have been made available internationally, Khalsa Vox reported.

Sawhney received the Points of Light Award from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his outstanding work. Outstanding volunteers who have made a major impact on their community are recognised with this award.

The example of Sawhney serves as a reminder that innovation is more than just cutting-edge technology. A hand-cranked washing machine that was designed with empathy and purpose can be as basic as that. His creation is more than just a tool; it is a resource that provides time, dignity, and opportunity to underprivileged populations all around the world, according to Khalsa Vox.

The journey of Navjot Sawhney from a London-born engineer to a leading humanitarian is evidence of the strength of creativity and empathy. (ANI)

