Ljubljana [Slovenia], May 26 (ANI): An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi held a meeting on Monday with Predrag Bakovic, Chairperson of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Slovenian National Assembly, and Miroslav Gregoric, Chair of the India-Slovenia Parliamentary Friendship Group, as part of India's ongoing diplomatic outreach following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The visit to Slovenia comes on the heels of the delegation's mission to Russia, aiming to bolster international support for India's position on cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, a member of the delegation in Ljubljana, underlined India's unwavering stance against terrorism, "especially under Operation Sindoor." Chowta reflected on the delegation's recent engagements in Moscow, stating, "We spoke with the elected representatives, the civil society, and think tanks in Russia. We have sought Russia's support in battling terrorism, which poses a global threat today... Pakistan is not even willing to take the blame for terrorism emanating from their soil... Russia, being our old friend and military ally, has very positively responded to our delegation..."

DMK MP Kanimozhi, who led the all-party delegation's visit to Russia, called the discussions "positive," emphasising that Russian lawmakers and opinion makers were open to India's perspective. Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi said Russian leaders promised to stand with India in the fight against terrorism. She also expressed optimism about the delegation's ongoing mission in Slovenia.

"It was a very positive visit, and Russia has always been a very important partner, and they respect us. Our Prime Minister and our External Affairs Minister has spoken to the leaders there and the President and the Foreign Minister about what happened in Pahalgam and they've explained our stand to them already and this delegation has been sent to represent just not the government of India but also the people of India and to express our anguish and pain about what is happening in the Indian soil under cross-border terrorism and how innocent people are being targeted."

The Group 6 delegation, led by Kanimozhi, also includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Ashok Kumar Mittal of the Aam Aadmi Party, and former Ambassador Manjeev S Puri.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

