New York [US], May 7 (ANI): An Indian UN peacekeeper Yuvraj Singh, who died in line of duty in 2020, was honoured during the UN annual Memorial Service on Thursday.

The United Nations on Thursday honoured 336 personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2020, the highest number ever in a single year, in a memorial ceremony, held online.

Tributes were paid to civilian and uniformed staff who died because of malicious acts, natural disasters and other incidents.

India's Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti paid tributes to Singh and saluted his valour.

"UN Annual Memorial Service 2021 with UNSG @antonioguterres honours Indian UN Peacekeeping officer Corporal Yuvraj Singh, who died in the line of duty in 2020. We salute his valour & contribution, pay our heartfelt tribute & convey our deep condolences to family," he said in a tweet.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his remarks at the memorial ceremony that 2020 was like no other in the history of the United Nations. "The world faced a merciless pandemic that continues to sow tremendous suffering. Millions of families lost loved ones. The UN family was no different," he said.

The Secretary-General called for a moment of silence to remember the fallen colleagues, whose names were read out loud during the ceremony.

The personnel who died in 2020 will never be forgotten, the Secretary-General said.

He also underlined UN commitment to continue reviewing and improving practices related to staff safety and care.

"They embodied the essence of multilateralism -- people around the globe joining forces to build a better world. In their name, we pledge to continue that work. As we honour our dear colleagues, let us keep their memories alive through our work to build a life of dignity and hope for all," he said. (ANI)

