New York, May 20 (PTI) In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old Indian was stabbed and killed by another Indian man in a public bus in Austin, Texas, police said.

Akshay Gupta was travelling in a bus on the evening of May 14, the Austin Police Department (APD) said in a statement.

Also Read | Elon Musk Says He Will Cut Back on Political Campaign Spending After Heavily Backing Donald Trump in 2024 US Presidential Election.

Police officers and emergency medical services responded to a “Shoot/Stab” call of someone being stabbed on a bus. When officers arrived on the scene, they located Gupta with trauma to his body.

Police said that life-saving measures were attempted, but unfortunately, Gupta was pronounced dead on the scene.

Also Read | Asim Munir Elevated to Field Marshal: Pakistan Promotes Army Chief for 'Securing Country' After Being Beaten and Humiliated in Operation Sindoor.

The suspect was identified as Deepak Kandel, 31.

Investigation revealed that Kandel had been sitting next to Gupta on the bus when, without provocation, Kandel stabbed Gupta in the neck.

Once the bus stopped, Kandel calmly exited the vehicle with the other passengers.

APD patrol officers were able to locate and detain Kandel a short time later.

Kandel admitted to stabbing “Gupta due to him resembling his uncle.”

Kandel was booked into the Travis County Jail and has been charged with 1st Degree Murder.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)