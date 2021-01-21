Washington, Jan 21 (PTI) India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu attended the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the Capitol.

“We look forward to working with President Biden's administration in deepening our comprehensive global strategic partnership in a range of areas,” Sandhu said after the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

The shared values of democracy, pluralism and the rule of law between India and the United States provide a firm foundation for a vibrant partnership in the days ahead, he said.

“President Biden's own commitment to this relationship in his previous roles as Vice President and Senator will be a guiding light,” Sandhu said.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions only a limited number of foreign dignitaries were invited to attend the 59th inauguration for the peaceful transition of power from Donald Trump to Biden.

“It was an honour to represent India at the inaugural ceremony of the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) sent congratulatory tweets today to the President and the Vice President on the assumption of office,” Sandhu said.

The Indian Embassy in US tweeted pictures of Sandhu attending the ceremony.

