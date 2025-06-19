New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Over the last ten years, India's global footprint has expanded thereby ensuring India's voice resonating across global platforms. From the presidency at the G20 Summit, to initiatives such as the Vaccine Maitri program, in the last 11 years, India has emerged as a global leader through impactful initiatives that blend vision with execution.

India's presidency of the G20 spotlighted the Global South and delivered concrete outcomes, including the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance. Whether through diplomacy, humanitarian aid, or strategic defence, India has crafted a new narrative of influence and self-reliance.

In the last 11 years, India has stepped up as a global leader through impactful initiatives that blend vision with execution. This is reflected across areas such as climate change, energy transition, public health or artificial intelligence. India shows that it has driven conversations and crafted coalitions that put the nation's priorities at the centre of global discourse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has anchored these efforts in responsibility and inclusivity, ensuring India's voice resonates across global platforms.

The global leadership prowess of India was reflected during the G20 presidency, where a major highlight was the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, despite deep divides on global issues like the Ukraine conflict. This achievement underscored India's growing stature as a consensus-builder and its ability to lead amid global uncertainty.

Several notable foreign policy outcomes have been India co-chairing the AI Action Summit in Paris in 2024, Vaccine Maitri initiative sunder which India supplied over 30.12 crore vaccine doses to 99 countries and 2 UN bodies. This bolstered India as a reliable partner for global health and a compassionate voice from the global south.

Other intiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, engagement with the Global south through intiatives such as the MAHASAGAR Doctrine, global partnerships reflected in multi and plurilateral forums such as BRICS, QUAD, G20 have resulted in conclusion of IMEC Corridor agreement, and the formation of the Global Biofuels Alliance.

Expanding India's global diplomatic presence, since 2014-2024, India has opened 39 new embassies and consulates, bringing the total number to 219.

In the recent past, relief and evacuation efforts by the government stand testimony to the idea of "nation first" policy.

Some major evacuation missions include, Vande Bharat Mission (2020-22); Operation Devi Shakti, Afghanistan (2021), Operation Ganga, Ukraine (2022); Operation Kaveri , Sudan (2023) and Operation Ajay, Israel amongst others.

Under PM Modi, India's approach has been rooted in responsibility and inclusion, always placing national interest within a wider humanitarian framework. These initiatives have helped India shape a new global order while safeguarding its sovereignty and amplifying its strategic voice. (ANI)

