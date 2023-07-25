India's High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak N Ambule, presents credentials to President of Singapore, Halimah Yacob. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@SingaporeMCI)

Singapore, July 25 (ANI): High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Shilpak N Ambule, presented his credentials to the President of Singapore, Halimah Yacob, at The Istana on Tuesday.

“High Commissioner of India to Singapore Dr. Shilpak Ambule presented his credentials to H.E. President Halimah Yacob today at The Istana. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy,” the High Commission of India in Singapore tweeted.

The Istana is the official residence and office of the President of Singapore.

Shilpak N Ambule was appointed as the High Commissioner of India to Singapore by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on June 11.

Before this, Ambule served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Ministry of External Affairs informed in a press release earlier, "Dr Shilpak N. Ambule (IFS: 2002) presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Singapore." (ANI)

