New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): India has launched 'Operation Brahma' to support earthquake-impacted Myanmar. Indian Air Force C-130 J aircraft carrying approximately 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, landed in Yangon on Saturday.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Operation Brahma - India acts as a First Responder to assist the people of Myanmar affected by yesterday's massive earthquake. Our first tranche of 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, has landed in Yangon.

Also Read | Donald Trump Optimist About India-US Trade Talks 'Working Out Very Well', Terms PM Narendra Modi 'Smart Man' and 'Great Friend' (Watch Video).

https://x.com/meaindia/status/1905823968613052879

According to the MEA, aircraft carrying relief material landed in Yangon and relief material is being handed over to the Myanmar side.

Also Read | Earthquake in Myanmar: Another Quake of 4.2 Magnitude Jolts South Asian Country Amid Rescue Operations; Death Toll Expected To Reach 1,000.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India had dispatched the first tranche of urgent humanitarian aid for the people of Myanmar on Saturday after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar and rocked neighbouring Thailand. A search and rescue team, as well as a medical team, is accompanying this flight. Jaishankar stated that India will continue to monitor the developments and more aid will follow.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "India dispatches first tranche of urgent humanitarian aid for the people of Myanmar. @IAF_MCC C-130 is carrying blankets, tarpaulin, hygiene kits, sleeping bags, solar lamps, food packets and kitchen set. A search & rescue team and medical team is also accompanying this flight. We will continue to monitor the developments and more aid will follow."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1905804606053175740

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated that it is coordinating the speedy delivery of assistance and relief supplies from India with the Myanmar authorities.

"Following yday's devastating earthquake, we are coordinating speedy delivery of assistance & relief supplies from India with Myanmar authorities. We are also in constant touch with Indian community. Reiterate our emergency number for needy Indian nationals:+95-95419602," Indian Embassy in Myanmar posted on X.

https://x.com/indiainmyanmar/status/1905787139083903348

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand and expressed readiness to offer all possible assistance.

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he posted on the social media platform X.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck Myanmar on Friday, killing scores of people and prompting the country's military junta to ask for international assistance, CNN reported.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar has jumped to 694, and 1670 people have been injured, the country's military junta said on Saturday, CNN reported. The figures were only for the Mandalay region in the center of the country, and near the epicenter of the earthquake.

Myanmar's military junta said 68 people were missing in the Mandalay region. The death toll from the earthquake that struck central Myanmar could exceed 10,000, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated according to their early modeling on Friday.

The USGS issued a red alert for the estimated fatalities of the earthquake, indicating "high casualties and extensive damage." Myanmar's military junta has made a plea for international assistance following the massive earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday.

Tremors were felt through rural villages caught in the middle of Myanmar's civil war, all the way to the high-rises of Thailand's capital, Bangkok. Shaking was even felt across the border in China's Yunnan province, CNN reported.

At least 14 aftershocks have hit Myanmar since the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday, an interactive map on the USGS website shows. The majority of the tremors that happened over several hours following the major earthquake occurred shortly after midday local time - had a magnitude of between 3 and 5.

The strongest was the tremor of 6.7 magnitude that jolted about 10 minutes after the major quake, CNN reported. Two earthquakes of magnitude - a 4.9 and the 6.7 - occurred about 20 miles from Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, which sustained substantial damage. Others spread north and south from the main earthquake. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)