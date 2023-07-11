New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday said the Indian Muslim population is almost equal to the combined population of around 33 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), underlining that India is a melting pot of cultures, religions, and languages that coexist in harmony.

During an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in the national capital today, Doval said, "India is a melting pot of cultures, religions, and languages that coexist in harmony. As an inclusive democracy, India has successfully managed to provide space for all its citizens, regardless of their religious, ethnic or cultural backgrounds. Indian Muslim population is almost equal to the combined population of around 33 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation."

Islam evolved into a distinct syncretic tradition that is dynamic and fluid and is profoundly ingrained in Indian cultural life, Doval added.

Hailing the relationship between India and Saudi Arabia, the NSA said that the two nations are proud of their excellent relations. He added that it is the deep spiritual content of Hinduism and Islam that brought the people together and helped in bringing about a social and intellectual understanding of each other.

NSA Doval said, "India is the world's largest democracy and the mother of democracies and is a land of incredible diversity. The deep spiritual content of Hinduism and Islam brought the people together and helped in bringing about a social and intellectual understanding of each other. Historians need to appreciate the social undercurrents of unity in India. Islam in India gave rise to a distinct and vibrant expression of peace and harmony."

"India emerged as a sanctuary for persecuted people of all faiths from across the world since time immemorial," NSA Doval added.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement "this is not an era of war," the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said that it is only with mutual trust and cooperation among nations that security and sustainable development will be ensured.

"Only with mutual trust and cooperation among nations, civil societies, religions and people of the world that security, stability, sustainable development and a dignified life for all citizens can be ensured. As our Prime Minister says, this is no more the age of war. Future battles for the good of humanity will have to be fought against hunger, poverty, ignorance and want. In today’s world, with complex geopolitical challenges confronting us, religion has to become a beckoning light for the humanity to usher into an era of peace and harmony. Our differences will have to take a backseat," Doval said.

"Dr al-Issa’s visit today is an opportunity to deepen the cooperation between our two countries and explore new avenues for partnership," Doval added.

Muslim World League secretary-general Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is on a six-day India visit, also addressed the gathering.

Recalling events from the history Doval said, "India welcomed Arab exiles (in the court of Raja Dahir of Sindh), Jews, Tibetans, Parsis, Shias, Bangladeshis, Afghans and many others with open arms. This enduring tradition of accommodation is a testament to India being a deeply rooted multiethnic, multi-religious, and multilingual society."

Speaking of terrorism, Doval said that the challenge of extremism and global terrorism compels India not to lower its guard.

"To preserve the security and stability within our borders and also rise to the security challenges beyond, India has been leading the fight - the fight against individuals and organizations - who are promoting extremism, narcotics and terrorism," he added.

Before Doval's remarks, Saudi leader al-Issa who is the current Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), an organisation based in Saudi Arabia and representing Muslims worldwide, delivered his address.

The visiting Saudi delegate had said that his organisation is working across the world to promote religious awareness. (ANI)

