Paris [France], February 10 (ANI): French Defense Minister Florence Parly on Thursday said Indonesia has agreed with France on the purchase of 42 Rafale fighter jets.

"It is official: Indonesia has ordered 42 Rafale fighter jets. Our strategic partnership will benefit from our defence relationship. France is proud to contribute to the modernization of the armed forces of our partner, which plays a key role within ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific region," Parly tweeted in French.

In the Indo-Pacific, Indonesia is the second country to acquire the Rafale, after India. "France has a role to play in this region," Parly said.

She further added that France's strategic partnership will benefit from the deepening of its defence relations.

French Defense Minister further said Indonesia is also "engaging in cooperation with our industry in the field of submarines." (ANI)

