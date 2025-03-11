Texas [US], March 11 (ANI): Texas authorities are investigating the killing of InfoWars reporter Jamie White, who was murdered late Sunday night in a South Austin neighbourhood, Fox News reported.

InfoWars founder Alex Jones confirmed his death on Monday, calling it a "brutal murder."

The attack, which marks Austin's eighth homicide of 2025, has heightened concerns about crime in the city.

According to FOX 7 Austin, Austin Police Department officers responded around midnight to the 2300 block of Douglas Street, where they found White with "obvious signs of trauma." He was transported to a hospital but did not survive. Police have not disclosed details about the attack, and no suspects have been identified. The investigation remains ongoing.

In a statement, InfoWars said it was "deeply saddened" to report White's death. "We are deeply saddened to inform you that InfoWars Reporter Jamie White was brutally murdered around midnight Sunday night due, in part, to the policies of the Soros Austin, TX DA Jose Garza," the outlet said.

It also vowed to seek justice, stating, "We pledge that Jamie's tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice. Jamie's important work will be carried on through InfoWars, our readers, and our cherished listeners."

Austin has experienced a surge in crime in recent years. In 2023, during a severe police staffing shortage, the Austin Police Department advised residents to call 311 instead of 911 if robbed at an ATM, Fox News reported.

In August 2024, residents of Montopolis, another Austin neighbourhood, voiced concerns over increasing violence. "It's making the hair on my arms stand up. To hear eight, nine, ten shots. Just bam, bam, bam. Where are those bullets going?" one local said. "I don't want to be shot sleeping in my bed."

The investigation into White's murder is ongoing as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing. (ANI)

