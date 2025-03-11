Washington, March 11: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has initiated a workforce reduction, leading to the closure of several key offices, including the Office of the Chief Scientist and the Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy.

The decision, outlined in an internal email viewed by ANI, aligns with an executive order issued by President Trump aimed at streamlining federal agencies. The agency's restructuring efforts are being carried out in coordination with the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). NASA Layoffs: US Space Agency Laying Off Its Employees, Will Shut Down Multiple Offices To Implement DOGE’s Job Cuts: Report.

In an email sent to NASA employees, Acting Administrator Janet Petro acknowledged the challenging nature of these changes but described them as necessary to align with administration priorities while maintaining operational efficiency.

She noted that all federal agencies had been directed to submit plans for reductions in force (RIF) and restructuring, with NASA actively working alongside OPM to ensure compliance. While recognising the difficulties ahead, Petro emphasised that the process would be approached thoughtfully, balancing statutory responsibilities with the goal of delivering an effective and efficient agency for the American public.

As part of this phased reduction, NASA officially began implementing workforce adjustments today, ahead of the agency's broader reorganisation plan. The changes include the closure of the Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy, the Office of the Chief Scientist, and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility branch within the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity. These offices have played critical roles in shaping NASA's policies and scientific initiatives, and their elimination marks a significant shift in the agency's structure.

In the email, Petro acknowledged the contributions of the employees impacted by these closures, recognising their role in advancing NASA's goals in recent years. She expressed gratitude for their dedication and assured them that the agency remains committed to providing support during the transition.

While details of the reorganisation are still being finalised, she reiterated NASA's intention to maintain transparency throughout the process. Employees affected by the reductions have been encouraged to utilise available resources, including the Employee Assistance Program, as they navigate the changes. Tech Layoffs: 22,692 Employees Laid Off by 81 Companies So Far in 2025, Job Cuts Surge Globally Amid Various Reasons.

In her message, Petro recognised the uncertainty such a transition may bring, urging employees to remain resilient and support one another. She reaffirmed NASA's dedication to its core mission and its workforce, emphasising that despite the challenges, the agency's strength lies in its shared commitment to exploration and innovation.

