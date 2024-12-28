New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): INS Sarvekshak, the Indian Navy's hydrographic survey ship, arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, on December 26, 2024, to undertake a joint hydrographic survey, an official press release by the Ministry of National Defence stated.

Upon its arrival, the ship was welcomed by Anurag Srivastava, the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Captain C G Binoop, Commandant of the Mauritius National Coastguard, and other military and civil dignitaries. The visit kicked off with a preliminary survey coordination meeting with the Hydrographic Survey Unit of Mauritius.

During its stay, INS Sarvekshak will collaborate with Mauritian authorities through various activities such as technical knowledge exchange, professional interactions, and training sessions on hydrography. These engagements are crucial for enhancing Mauritius' maritime capabilities.

The survey itself will help the island nation in areas like maritime infrastructure development, resource management, and coastal development planning, the press release stated.

As stated in an official post by the Indian Navy on X (formerly Twitter), "INS Sarvekshak, Hydrographic Survey ship of the Indian Navy arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius on 26 December '24. The ship was received by Shri Anurag Srivastava of the High Commission of India in Mauritius, Captain C G Binoop, Comdt Mauritius National Coastguard & other military & civil dignitaries. A preliminary survey coordination meeting was held with the Hydrographic Survey Unit of Mauritius." This collaboration is vital in strengthening the long-standing relationship between India and Mauritius.

The visit also highlights the strong maritime partnership between the two nations, with a focus on regional development and cooperation. It reflects India's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region), a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing security and growth in the Indian Ocean region.

The activities conducted during this visit are aligned with the broader goal of deepening bilateral ties and fostering mutual cooperation in maritime affairs. (ANI)

