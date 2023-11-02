Dubai [UAE], November 2 (ANI/WAM): The 2nd International Nursing, Midwifery & Allied Health Congress is set to take place in Abu Dhabi between November 9-11 under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation," Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Leading healthcare professionals and educators from across the globe will converge for the event to be held at ADNEC, featuring five specialised tracks, over 50 renowned speakers, and more than 1,000 delegates. With the theme 'Empower. Excel. Sustain', this three-day congress promises to be a milestone event in the healthcare community.

The congress, organised by Burjeel Holdings, will feature a lineup of keynote speakers, plenary sessions, panel discussions, workshops, interactive podium presentations and a poster gallery. Participants from over 20 countries are expected to attend the event, which will offer dynamic learning and networking opportunities.

The congress will provide a unique platform for healthcare professionals to exchange knowledge and discuss innovative solutions in clinical practice, patient care, and healthcare delivery.

The congress will feature a Leadership Majlis for CEOs, C-suite executives, policymakers, academics, and world-class healthcare thought-leaders, who will share actionable ideas on critical national, regional, and international issues in the healthcare sector.

Another highlight of the event will be the inaugural UAE Nursing Youth Forum, which will run in parallel with the main sessions, offering an opportunity for local students and novice nurses to engage with their professional colleagues and open channels for ongoing communication.

During these sessions, Emirati youth leaders, academic influencers, and nursing and allied health students will discuss the current state and future direction of nursing. On the last day, young Emirati representatives from the Youth Forum group will deliver a presentation with their recommendations to the congress participants.

Aysha Ali Almahri, Congress President, and Deputy CEO of Burjeel Medical City, commented, "We are proud to host this gathering of exceptional minds in nursing, midwifery, and allied health. This congress serves as a platform to celebrate the resilience, dedication, and innovation that define our professions. While shining the spotlight on local talents and understanding the best global practices, together, we aim to advance healthcare delivery and contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities."

There will also be multiple workshops held in collaboration with Fatima College of Health Sciences (FCHS), providing attendees with practical skills and knowledge to enhance their professional development and with a special focus on the pediatric sub-specialty of Burjeel Holdings. (ANI/WAM)

