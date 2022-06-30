Tehran [Iran], June 30 (ANI): The Iranian foreign minister described as "positive" the latest round of talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal in Doha and said that the Islamic Republic and the EU will remain in contact as always over the next phase of the talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran is serious about reaching "a good, robust and lasting agreement," which is at hand "if the United States acts realistically," Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in a phone conversation on Wednesday evening, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Amir-Abdollahian thanked Qatar for hosting the negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday and said that they are determined to continue the negotiations until a real deal is reached.For his part, the Qatari foreign minister called the latest EU-brokered indirect talks between Iran and the United States "constructive and positive," promising Doha's efforts to get all sides back to their commitments, Xinhua reported.

"As the talks on the removal of the sanctions continued, intense negotiations were held through the mediation of (EU coordinator) Enrique Mora in Doha," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani tweeted, adding that "Iran presented its views and proposals about the remaining issues and the other side voiced its concerns."

Mora further wrote, "After two intense days of proximity talks in Doha, the EU team have yet to achieve the progress they hoped for. We will keep working with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and visiting EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced the resumption of the nuclear talks on Saturday, after a three-month pause, at a joint televised press conference held in Tehran.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with the world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions on the country.

However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting Iran to reduce some of its nuclear commitments under the agreement in retaliation.

The Iranian nuclear talks began in April 2021 in Vienna but were suspended in March this year because of political differences between Tehran and Washington. (ANI)

