Tehran, April 8: US President Donald Trump has suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable. Iran has put forward a comprehensive 10-point framework that it says forms the basis of a complete resolution. According to the statement, the United States is expected to commit to several key principles, including "Non-aggression" and the "Continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz," a crucial global oil transit chokepoint.

Among the most significant demands is Washington's "Acceptance of enrichment," referring to Iran's nuclear program, which has long been a central point of contention between the two nations and the international community. Tehran has also called for sweeping economic relief, including the "Lifting all primary sanctions" and "Lifting all secondary sanctions," measures that have severely impacted Iran's economy over the years. Iran-US Ceasefire: Iran Agrees To Open Strait of Hormuz After Donald Trump’s 14-Day Ceasefire Announcement.

The conditions further extend into the diplomatic and international arena, with Iran demanding the "Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions" and the "Termination of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions" related to its nuclear activities. These demands, if accepted, would mark a significant rollback of global oversight mechanisms.

In addition, Tehran has insisted on financial reparations, calling for the "Payment of compensation to Iran" for damages incurred during the conflict period. On the military front, it has demanded the "Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region" and a broader "Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Lebanon." Donald Trump Pulls Back From Iran Brink, Announces Ceasefire Just 90 Minutes Before Deadline.

The development comes amid heightened instability in the Middle East, with concerns growing over the potential for a wider regional conflict. Diplomatic channels are believed to remain open, but the gap between the two sides appears significant. Earlier, in a post on Truth Social, Trump, said that ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he added.

Trump said that Iran has agreed to almost all of the various points of past contention, and this extension will allow time for a permanent agreement to be finalised. "Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution," he said.

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